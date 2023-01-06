U.S. President Biden awards Presidential Citizens Medals during White House ceremony marking two years since January 6 attack on U.S. Capitol in Washington

U.S. President Joe Biden stands with Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman, as her daughter, fellow election worker and awardee Shaye Moss, watches with Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell during a ceremony to award Presidential Citizens Medals while marking two years since the January 6, 2021, attack on U.S. Capitol, in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Joe Biden on Friday marked the second anniversary of the U.S. Capitol attack with an award ceremony for those who battled to defend America's democracy against attackers he said were "fueled by lies" about the 2020 presidential election.

Biden, a Democrat, awarded the "Presidential Citizens Medal" to 14 people, some of them posthumously, and gave remarks in a White House ceremony while Republicans, many of them loyal to former President Donald Trump, struggled for a fourth straight day to elect a speaker of the House of Representatives.