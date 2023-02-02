WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Thursday joined former President Bill Clinton to mark the 30th anniversary of the 1993 law that allows Americans to take unpaid medical leave, and vowed to keep fighting for paid leave for all Americans.

The Family and Medical Leave Act, the first Clinton signed after taking office, guarantees that certain workers may take up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave without losing their jobs or health insurance benefits. The law applies to public agencies, schools and private sector employers with at least 49 employees.