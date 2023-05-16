U.S. President Joe Biden hosts South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol at the White House

U.S. President Joe Biden answers a question about the Republican position on the U.S. debt limit as he walks away from the podium at the conclusion of a joint news conference with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S. April 26, 2023.  

 KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

WASHINGTON -- Democratic President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy edged closer to a deal to avoid a looming U.S. debt default Tuesday, as the threat of an economic nightmare prompted Biden to cut short an Asia trip this week.

After an hour of talks, McCarthy, the speaker of the House of Representatives, told reporters the two sides remained far apart on an agreement to lift the debt ceiling. But he said, "It is possible to get a deal by the end of the week. It's not that difficult to get to an agreement."