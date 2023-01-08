U.S. President Joe Biden visits El Paso

U.S. President Joe Biden meets Texas Governor Greg Abbott upon his arrival to the U.S.-Mexico border to assess border enforcement operations, in El Paso, Texas, U.S., January 8, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

 KEVIN LAMARQUE

EL PASO, Texas -- President Joe Biden visited the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday for the first time since taking office, tackling one of the most politically charged issues in the country as he prepares for a reelection bid.

His visit was not expected to result in new policies, but rather to demonstrate that he is taking the issue seriously and to strengthen relations with Border Patrol agents, some of whom have bristled at the rollback of hardline enforcement policies by the White House.