A balloon flies in the sky over Billings

A balloon flies in the sky over Billings, Montana, U.S. February 1, 2023, in this picture obtained from social media. 

 Chase Doak/VIA REUTERS

Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a visit to China that had been expected to start on Friday after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was tracked flying across the United States in what Washington called a "clear violation" of U.S. sovereignty.

The Pentagon said on Thursday it was tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon over the continental United States. Officials said military leaders considered shooting it down over Montana on Wednesday but eventually recommended against this to President Joe Biden because of the safety risk from debris.