Aftermath of the collapse of I-95 highway after a fuel tanker exploded beneath it, in Philadelphia

A view of the aftermath of the collapse of part of I-95 after a fuel tanker exploded beneath it in Philadelphia.

 BILLY KYLE via reuters

PHILADELPHIA — Human remains were recovered on Monday from a fallen overpass on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia as crews removed concrete debris from the site of a fiery weekend highway collapse that closed a stretch of one of the busiest traffic corridors along the U.S. East Coast.

The section of I-95 was shut down in both directions after a tanker truck hauling gasoline caught fire on Sunday, causing the concrete to buckle and collapse. Authorities have not said precisely how the fuel was ignited.