LOS ANGELES — Barely five weeks after the last bout of heavy rain and snow in California’s historically wet winter, firefighters on Friday battled the state’s first large wildfire of the year in rugged foothills east of Los Angeles.

The Nob fire has scorched some 200 acres of brush and grass in the San Bernardino National Forest since erupting on Wednesday, with 25% of the blaze’s perimeter contained by Thursday night, according to the U.S. Forest Service.