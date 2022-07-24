WASHINGTON -- The panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol plans to push its investigation further in the coming weeks, interviewing additional members of former President Donald Trump's cabinet and his campaign, as well as U.S. Secret Service members, the committee's vice chair said on Sunday.

"We're not finished yet," Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two Republicans on the U.S. House of Representatives' select committee, told CNN's "State of the Union."