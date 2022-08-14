Emergency personnel attend the scene where a car drove into a crowd in Berwick

Emergency personnel attend the scene where a car was driven into a crowd during a benefit for families of the Nescopeck fire victims at the Intoxicology Department bar in Berwick, Pa., on Sunday, in a still image from video.

Emergency personnel attend the scene where a car drove into a crowd in Berwick

 WNEP

At least one person was killed and 17 injured on Saturday when a car struck a crowd outside a bar in Berwick, Pa., where a group was raising money to benefit the victims of a recent fire, according to police and local media.

A 24-year-old man was charged Sunday with two counts of criminal homicide in connection with the death at the bar and a separate fatality. P