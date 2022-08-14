Emergency personnel attend the scene where a car was driven into a crowd during a benefit for families of the Nescopeck fire victims at the Intoxicology Department bar in Berwick, Pa., on Sunday, in a still image from video.
At least one person was killed and 17 injured on Saturday when a car struck a crowd outside a bar in Berwick, Pa., where a group was raising money to benefit the victims of a recent fire, according to police and local media.
A 24-year-old man was charged Sunday with two counts of criminal homicide in connection with the death at the bar and a separate fatality. P
Police say that after striking the crowd around 6 p.m. drian Oswaldo Sura Reyes traveled to nearby Nescopeck, where police said he killed a woman.
Police did not identify the woman or give a motive. The Times Leader newspaper quoted the Luzerne County coroner’s office as saying the 56-year-old woman was the suspect’s mother.
A judge ordered Reyes held without bail after a hearing on Sunday, Pennsylvania State Police said
A lawyer for Reyes could not immediately be located Sunday.
