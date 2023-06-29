The conservative political network led by billionaire Charles Koch has raised over $70 million to spend on political races, an official with the group said on Thursday, with a key goal of stopping former President Donald Trump from clinching the 2024 Republican nomination.

The influential group, which pushes for tax cuts and less government regulation, is set to dive into the Republican presidential primaries for the first time in its two-decade history. Koch, ranked among the richest people in the world, compiled his wealth as an executive at his family's company Koch Industries, a conglomerate involved in fossil fuels, commodities and other businesses.