Tornado aftermath in Rolling Fork, Mississippi

SILVER CITY, Mississippi -- Rescuers combed through rubble on Saturday and Sunday after a powerful storm tore across Mississippi late on Friday, killing at least 25 people there and one person in Alabama as it leveled hundreds of buildings and spawned at least one devastating tornado.

The tornado stayed on the ground for about an hour and cut a path of destruction some 170 miles long, according to Nicholas Price, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jackson, Mississippi.