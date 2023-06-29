FILE PHOTO: U.S. Capitol exterior in Washington

The exterior of the U.S. Capitol in Washington is seen at sunset on Dec. 13, 2022.

 SARAH SILBIGER/REUTERS

WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats are trying to force votes on abortion and gun control bills, which have slim chances of success this year, but could resonate with voters in districts represented by moderate Republicans they hope to oust in the 2024 elections.

With only a 51-49 Democratic majority in the Senate and 222-212 Republican control of the House of Representatives, Democrats want to use the bills tightening gun control sales and protecting abortion access to either force those Republican moderates in competitive districts to go along or to take votes that might unsettle their constituents.