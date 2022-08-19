Democratic lawmakers on Friday asked social media platforms to turn over data regarding an increase in online threats aimed at law enforcement following a search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home and asked how they planned to respond.
House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney and Stephen Lynch, Chairman of the Subcommittee on National Security, urged chief executives to act fast in letters addressed to eight internet companies, including Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc., Twitter Inc. and TikTok.
The requests come more than a week after a man was shot dead in a standoff with police after he tried to breach an FBI building in Ohio. Last week the FBI and U.S Department of Homeland Security alerted law enforcement agencies of an increase in threats.
The Democrats want to know if the uptick in online threats was linked to what they described as "reckless statements" issued by Trump and Republicans condemning the search.
"We urge you to take immediate action to address any threats of violence against law enforcement that appear on your company's platforms," the lawmakers said in the letters.
Letters were also made out to the Trump-backed platform Truth Social, Rumble, Gettr, Telegram and Gab.
In addition to information about the companies' response to the online threats, the House panel also asked for their plans to minimize users' ability to incite violence.
Lawmakers said they would consider proposing legislation to protect law officers and improve coordination with federal agencies.
The FBI has been the subject of online threats since its agents searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate last week as part of an investigation into documents removed from the White House when Trump left office in January 2021. Agents removed 11 sets of classified records from the resort in Palm Beach, including some labeled "top secret" for the most sensitive U.S. national security information.
NEW YORK -- Under the watch of counterterrorism officers and police in tactical gear, hundreds of people gathered in front of the New York Public Library on Friday to show support for Salman Rushdie, the author stabbed multiple times at a literary event a week ago.
A study published this week in the Lancet Psychiatry showed increased risks of some brain disorders two years after infection with the coronavirus, shedding new light on the long-term neurological and psychiatric aspects of the virus.
The Federal Reserve consistently says its actions are data dependent. “Data dependence is, and always has been, at the heart of policymaking at the Federal Reserve,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in a 2019 speech.
The U.S. mortgage industry is seeing its first lenders go out of business after a sudden spike in lending rates, and the wave of failures that’s coming could be the worst since the housing bubble burst about 15 years ago.
WASHINGTON - A federal appeals court has ordered the release of a secret Justice Department memo discussing whether President Donald Trump obstructed the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.