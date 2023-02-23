FILE PHOTO: Republican Governor DeSantis holds 2022 U.S. midterm elections night party in Tampa, Florida

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during his 2022 midterm elections night party in Tampa, Florida, on Nov. 8, 2022.

 MARCO BELLO/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will host an event for top donors and social-media influencers this weekend, the latest in a flurry of moves that suggest he's ramping up to battle former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination.

About 150 guests are expected to attend the three-day event at the Four Seasons resort in Palm Beach, Florida, including wealthy Republican donors and conservative social-media influencers whom DeSantis' camp has courted in recent months ahead of a widely expected presidential run, according to a source who asked not to be identified in order to share details.