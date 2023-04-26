E. Jean Carroll arrives at Manhattan federal court in New York

E. Jean Carroll walks into Manhattan Federal Court Wednesday.

 SHANNON STAPLETON/REUTERS

NEW YORK — The writer suing Donald Trump for allegedly raping her nearly 30 years ago told jurors at a civil trial on Wednesday that the former U.S. president sexually assaulted her and defamed her by lying about it.

”I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he lied and said it didn’t happen,” E. Jean Carroll said in Manhattan federal court. “He lied and shattered my reputation, and I’m here to try and get my life back.”