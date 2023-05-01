Donald Trump visits Aberdeen, Scotland

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives at Aberdeen International Airport in Aberdeen, Scotland, Britain May 1, 2023. 

 RUSSELL CHEYNE/REUTERS

NEW YORK -- E. Jean Carroll returned to the witness stand in her rape and defamation civil case against Donald Trump, after the judge denied a defense request for a mistrial.

Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina began cross-examining Carroll for a second day, hoping to show jurors inconsistencies or holes in her claims against the former U.S. president.