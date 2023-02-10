FILE PHOTO: Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando

FILE PHOTO: A float with people dressed as characters from the Walt Disney movie "Peter Pan" is seen as people attend the "Festival of Fantasy" parade at the Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Florida, U.S. July 30, 2022. REUTERS/Octavio Jones/File Photo

 OCTAVIO JONES

Florida lawmakers granted Gov. Ron DeSantis effective control of the board that oversees development in and around Walt Disney Co.'s central Florida theme parks, escalating the Republican's battle with the emblematic company.

The bill, which received final legislative approval Friday, gives the governor the authority to appoint five supervisors to run what is now known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District, a quasi-government entity with oversight of the 25,000 acres surrounding the Walt Disney World resort.