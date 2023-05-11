FILE PHOTO: A man, identified as 30-year-old Jordan Neely, is placed in a chokehold by a fellow passenger on a subway train, in New York City

A man, identified as 30-year-old Jordan Neely, is placed in a chokehold by a fellow passenger on a subway train, in New York City on May 1 in this still image obtained from a video.

 JUAN ALBERTO VAZQUEZ/via REUTERS

NEW YORK -- A former U.S. Marine is expected to be charged with manslaughter on Friday after putting a homeless man in a chokehold that killed him on the New York City subway, the Manhattan district attorney said on Thursday.

The man, identified as Daniel Penny, put 30-year-old Jordan Neely in a chokehold while they rode on the F train in Manhattan on May 1. Neely died from a compression of the neck the medical examiner said. Neely, according to local media reports, was homeless.