U.S. attorney Damian Williams speaks to the media Tuesday in New York regarding the indictment of Samuel Bankman-Fried the founder of failed crypto exchange FTX.

 REUTERS

NASSAU, Bahamas/NEW YORK — Sam Bankman-Fried indicated in a Bahamas courtroom on Tuesday that he would fight extradition to the United States, hours after U.S. prosecutors accused the founder and former CEO of FTX of fraud and violating campaign finance laws.

The 30-year-old Bankman-Fried, appearing relaxed and wearing a blue shirt, arrived at a heavily guarded Bahamas court on Tuesday for his first in-person public appearance since the cryptocurrency exchange’s collapse. He told the court he will not waive his right to an extradition hearing.