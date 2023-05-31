Ukrainian serviceman inspects a damaged school building in the village near a frontline in Donetsk region

A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a damaged school building in the village near a frontline in Donetsk region, Ukraine, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine on Thursday.

 REUTERS/Anna Kudriavtseva

KYIV — A nine-year-old Ukrainian girl, her mother and another woman were killed in a Russian missile strike on Kyiv on Thursday after the air raid shelter they rushed to failed to open, witnesses said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed frustration at the miscue and said if local officials were unable to provide protection, they could be prosecuted.