FILE PHOTO: Signs advertising Buick and GMC, brands owned by General Motors Company, are seen at a car dealership in Queens, New York, U.S., November 16, 2021.  

General Motors Co said Friday it will offer all of its estimated 2,000 U.S. Buick franchise dealers buyouts as it moves to make the brand all-electric by 2030 in the United States.

The Wall Street Journal reported the news earlier, quoting Global Buick chief Duncan Aldred who is set to discuss the plans with dealers Friday in a virtual meeting. He noted shifting to EVs will require significant investments by Buick dealers.