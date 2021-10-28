Halloween baby rhino treat born at Dutch zoo Reuters Oct 28, 2021 Oct 28, 2021 Updated 45 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email A newly-born white rhinoceros is pictured at the Royal Burgers’ Zoo in Arnhem, Netherlands, on Thursday. PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save ARNHEM, Netherlands, — A Dutch zoo says it has received a pre-Halloween treat in the form of a baby male square-lipped rhinoceros born on Tuesday.Marleen Giesen of the Royal Burgers’ Zoo in Arnhem said mother and baby were healthy and the calf has been named “Stark” in honor of one of her human colleagues who is retiring.The birth was live streamed from a camera inside the animals’ warmed enclosure for fans who were willing to stay up for the 3 a.m. event.“I think it’s a treat of course,” Giesen said. “I don’t know whether there are a lot of kids running around in rhino (costumes) but maybe now there will be.”The Burgers’ Zoo has been one of the most successful in Europe at breeding rhinos, an endangered species, producing 14 in all since 1977.Giesen said the zoo doesn’t have a secret recipe.“We have two animals at the moment that are fertile and can give birth,” Giesen said, and she noted that Stark’s mother, Kwanzaa, has given birth to seven calves.“It’s a little bit of luck maybe.” Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesTuckaway Tavern and Backyard Brewery team up for new Derry commissary, food hallAuto review: The 2022 Toyota Tundra is the first truly competitive Japanese full-size pickupFormer Central High soccer star shot to death at Derryfield Park, AG saysManchester police investigating 'suspicious death' at Derryfield ParkState starts to release police certification records; initial release involves 13Uncles plead for sister to disclose her missing son's whereaboutsManchester takes a new approach to drug crisisDriver crashed on I-293 before arrest at Merrimack home, police sayTeacher email detailing difficult work conditions was politically motivated, Manchester supt. claimsBusiness Editor's Notebook: Vail Resorts' big spend includes upgrades to ski areas in NH and Vermont Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Collections108th annual BIA dinnerMoose and foliage on Mount CubeGoffstown Pumpkin Regatta2021 Deerfield Fair2021 Footrace for the Fallen Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT