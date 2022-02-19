Helicopter crashes into waves off crowded Miami beach Reuters Feb 19, 2022 Feb 19, 2022 Updated 27 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON — Federal agencies are investigating the crash of a helicopter with three passengers into the Atlantic Ocean close to swimmers and sun bathers in Miami Beach, Fla., on Saturday.A Robinson R44 helicopter plunged into the ocean close to a crowded beach at 1:20 p.m. local time, the Federal Aviation Administration said.The agency is investigating the cause of the crash with the National Transportation Safety Board.The Miami Beach police and fire departments responded to the scene and said on Twitter that two of the passengers were transported to a local hospital “in stable condition.”Video footage of the crash showed the helicopter diving into an area that was full of swimmers. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesSteeplegate Mall interior shops to close next month; 'exciting potential project' planned'I feel extorted:' Former nurses told to pay $5K after being fired for refusing vaccineIf Christie defies Trump and runs for president, he may find a good friend standing in his wayManchester state rep apologizes for using racial slurInitial report on Harmony Montgomery case out shortly100 years since Amoskeag strike that marked the beginning of the end for Manchester's millsCMC whistleblower to get $570,000 payout; was one of hospital's top doctors in 2010sMan charged with felony for used cooking oil caper at Puritan BackroomCity Matters: When love goes bad ... welcome to high conflict family courtAldermen approve 79-E tax break for $48.5M apartment building in Manchester Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CollectionsJan. 29, 2022 snowstorm and flooding Editorial Cartoon: Bob Gorrell Editorial Cartoon: Chip Bok Editorial Cartoon: Steve Breen Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel Editorial Cartoon: Chip Bok Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT