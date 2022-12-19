U.S. House Select Committee holds final meeting to release report on Jan. 6, 2021 assault on Capitol in Washington

Committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and committee Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) begin the final public meeting of the U.S. House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 19, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

WASHINGTON -- A U.S. House of Representatives panel on Monday asked federal prosecutors to charge Donald Trump with obstruction and insurrection for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol.

The Democratic-led select committee asked the Justice Department to bring charges against the former president, including obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress, conspiracy to defraud the United States and insurrection.

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces he will run for president in 2024 at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach

Former U.S. President Donald Trump thrusts his fist as he greets the crowd after announcing that he will once again run for U.S. president in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, during an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. November 15, 2022.