Hurricane Ian bears down on Charleston

Kieran Holloway, a 25-year-old visiting from Colombia, South Carolina, volunteers to cut away a tree that fell on a flooded road, as hurricane Ian bears down on Charleston, South Carolina, U.S., September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

 JONATHAN DRAKE

Hurricane Ian slammed into South Carolina on Friday afternoon, making another landfall after a deadly march across Florida that washed away houses, stranded thousands and left an unknown number of people dead.

A resurgent Ian swept ashore at 2:05 p.m. near Georgetown, South Carolina, a waterfront town about 60 miles north of the historic city of Charleston, packing maximum sustained wind speeds of 85 mph as a Category 1 hurricane, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.