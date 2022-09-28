The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) union representing nearly 4,000 rail workers said on Wednesday its members voted to ratify a freight rail labor agreement, the third union to approve a last-minute deal that averted a rail shutdown.
Earlier this month, President Joe Biden’s administration helped secure a tentative deal between railroads and unions representing about 130,000 workers that averted a strike.
Tentative agreements with nine other labor unions remain subject to ratification. The labor deal includes 24% wage hikes through 2024, including an immediate 14.1% wage hike, adjustments to health care premiums, and limited changes to work rules.
A strike could have cost the U.S. economy $2 billion a day, shutting down factories, commuter trains and snarling commerce. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, who helped broker the final deal, told Reuters earlier this month the agreement was a good deal for both workers and railroads.
KAMPALA — Five people have died from Ebola in Uganda and another 19 deaths were likely caused by the disease, the president said on Wednesday, but he said he would not order a lockdown because Ebola is easier to manage than COVID-19.
SANTIAGO — Gomphotheres, an extinct relative of the modern elephant, roamed southern Chile thousands of years ago and might have been the target of group hunts by inhabitants of the region, Chilean scientists hypothesize after a recent discovery.
TOKYO — Vice President Kamala Harris was headed to Seoul, South Korea, and the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the Koreas on Thursday, just hours after North Korea test-fired missiles and underscored ongoing regional tensions.
SANTIAGO -- Chile authorities on Wednesday were scouring an arid mountainous region of the country in a search for British astronomer Thomas Marsh who disappeared more than 10 days ago from an observatory in northern Chile where he was on a research visit.
A Naval nuclear engineer and his schoolteacher wife have again pleaded guilty to attempting to sell military secrets to a foreign country, weeks after a judge tossed their previous agreement with prosecutors for being too lenient.