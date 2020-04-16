Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone departs following sentencing at U.S. District Court in Washington

Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone departs after he was sentenced to three years and four months in prison for charges that include lying to Congress, obstruction of justice and witness tampering, at U.S. District Court in Washington in February.

WASHINGTON - A federal judge on Thursday denied a bid for a new trial by President Donald Trump's longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone after the veteran Republican operative accused the jury forewoman of being tainted by anti-Trump political bias.

U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson rejected Stone's claim that the jury forewoman was biased against Trump and therefore could not be impartial in deciding Stone's guilt or innocence during the trial.

The Republican president has assailed the judge and prosecutors in the case and has labeled the forewoman an "anti-Trump activist."