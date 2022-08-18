Federal judge schedules hearing on motion to unseal search warrant on Trump's home in West Palm Beach, Florida

A truck with an American flag and a pro-Trump flag drives past the Paul G. Rogers Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse Thursday before a federal judge held a hearing on the motion to unseal the search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home in West Palm Beach, Florida.

 Reuters/MARCO BELLO

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A judge on Thursday said he is leaning toward releasing some of the evidence presented by the U.S. Justice Department to justify its search of Donald Trump’s Florida home last week, in a case pitting news organizations against federal prosecutors.

Despite objections by the Justice Department, U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart said he believes “there are portions of the affidavit that could be unsealed,” referring to the sworn statement laying out the evidence for why there was probable cause to search Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.