Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder on Tuesday in the death of George Floyd.
The 12-member jury found Chauvin, 45, guilty of all three charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter after considering three weeks of testimony from 45 witnesses, including bystanders, police officials and medical experts. Deliberations began on Monday and lasted just over 10 hours.
In a confrontation captured on video, Chauvin, a White veteran of the police force, pushed his knee into the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man in handcuffs, for more than nine minutes on May 25, 2020. Chauvin and three fellow officers were attempting to arrest Floyd, who was accused of using a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes at a grocery store.
The jurors remained still and quiet as the verdict was read, according to a pool report. Chauvin nodded and stood quickly when the judge ruled that his bail was revoked. He was taken out of the courtroom in handcuffs and placed in the custody of the Hennepin County sheriff.
Outside the courthouse, a crowd of several hundred people erupted in cheers when the verdict was announced. The scene quickly turned festive with cars honking, demonstrators blocking traffic, grilling food, and chanting “George Floyd” and “All three counts.”
Chris Dixon, a 41-year old Black Minneapolis resident, had tears rolling down his face.
“I was hoping that we would get justice and it looks like we did,” he said. “I’m just very proud of where I live right now.”
At George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, the intersection where Floyd was killed and which was later named in his honor, people screamed, applauded and some threw dollar bills in the air in celebration.
“Justice for Black America is justice for all of America,” the Floyd family’s attorney, Benjamin Crump, said in a statement. “This case is a turning point in American history for accountability of law enforcement and sends a clear message we hope is heard clearly in every city and every state.”
Chauvin had pleaded not guilty to the charges of second-degree unintentional murder involving “intentional infliction of bodily harm,” third-degree unintentional “depraved mind” murder involving an “act eminently dangerous to others,” and second-degree manslaughter involving a death caused by “culpable negligence.” He could now face up to 40 years in prison.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison told reporters that the verdict was a “first step towards justice” and should serve as a launching point for police reform so that similar cases do not occur.
Chauvin will likely seek to overturn his murder and manslaughter convictions by arguing that the jury was prejudiced by media coverage and a settlement in the civil case brought by George Floyd’s family, though his odds of success are slim, legal experts said.
Two weeks before trial testimony began, Minneapolis agreed to pay $27 million to settle a civil lawsuit brought by Floyd’s family over his death.
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris watched the verdict being read out along with staff in the White House’s private dining room. Afterward, Biden spoke with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Biden, Harris and Jill Biden all spoke with George Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd from the Oval Office, the White House said.
“I’m feeling better now,” Biden told the Floyd family in their phone call, according to a video provided to CNN. “Nothing is going to make it all better but at least ... now there’s some justice.”