BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A jury heard dueling accounts of whether the three White men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery had any right to chase and shoot the unarmed Black man in their mostly White Georgia neighborhood in closing arguments on Monday.
Gregory McMichael, 65; his son Travis McMichael, 35; and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, have pleaded not guilty to murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment, saying they did nothing wrong in jumping into pickup trucks to chase Arbery.
Prosecutors said the men “assumed the worst” about a 25-year-old Black man running by their homes and attacked him in a five-minute pursuit through Satilla Shores, a coastal Georgia suburb, on Feb. 23, 2020.
In contrast, the elder McMichael’s lawyer, Laura Hogue, said the defendants had a duty to catch Arbery, whom she painted as a frightening burglar with “long dirty toenails,” using a description from the autopsy report.
At that comment, Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, was heard exclaiming “Wow!” as she rose to leave the room.
Lead prosecutor Linda Dunikoski said the defendants killed Arbery, an avid jogger, “not because he’s a threat to them, but because he wouldn’t stop and talk to them.” Arbery had nothing on him but his jogging clothes and shoes.
“They made their decision to attack Ahmaud Arbery in their driveways because he was a Black man running down the street,” she said, the prosecution’s most direct assertion so far of a racist motivation in a case which mentioned race only in passing before the jury.
The younger McMichael was the only defendant to take the stand, testifying he fired his shotgun at close range at Arbery in self-defense, saying Arbery had grabbed the gun.
In his closing argument, Jason Sheffield, one of McMichael’s lawyers, pointed to the law-enforcement training McMichael got during his nine years as a U.S. Coast Guard mechanic.
Sheffield showed jurors parts of Bryan’s widely seen cellphone video, freezing it at the moment Arbery ran towards Travis McMichael, who had just aimed his shotgun at Arbery.
“There’s no question that Ahmaud’s hands are on this gun,” he said. “You are allowed to defend yourself. You are allowed to use force that is likely to cause death or serious bodily injury if you believe it’s necessary. At that moment, Travis believed it is necessary.”
The prosecutors are due to make their final rebuttal on Tuesday before the jury begins deliberations.