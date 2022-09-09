The Justice Department and Donald Trump’s attorneys said on Friday they are deeply divided over whether classified records seized by the FBI from the former president’s Florida estate should be reviewed by a special master, and they each put forth a separate list of candidates for the job.

In a joint filing on Friday evening, the Justice Department told U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon that Trump’s legal team is insisting that the special master should be allowed to review “all seized materials, including documents with classification markings.”