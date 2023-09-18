F-35

An F-35 fighter jet flies during a military exercise in Germany in June. A Marine version of the fighter crashed in South Carolina Sunday after its pilot ejected near Charleston.

 JANA RODENBUSCH/reuters/File

The head of the Marines ordered a pause in air operations to review safety and best practices as the military after a $100 million F-35 fighter disappeared following a mishap forced the pilot to eject from the aircraft during a training mission over South Carolina.

The Marine Corps said in a statement that Gen. Eric Smith, the service’s acting commandant, “directed all Marine Corps aviation units to conduct a two-day pause in operations this week to discuss aviation safety matters and best practices.” It cited three “Class A’ mishaps in the last six weeks: the F-35 lost on Sunday as well as two other “Class A” incidents: the crashes of an F/A-18 in California that killed the pilot and an MV-22 Osprey in Australia that killed five Marines.