WASHINGTON — Republican Kevin McCarthy on Friday picked up the support of most of the right-wing hardliners who had opposed his bid to lead the U.S. House of Representatives, but fell short of clinching victory in the 13th ballot in four days.

The California lawmaker said he believed victory was close, and the chamber voted to reconvene at 10 p.m. Friday night. McCarthy claimed that the four-day long standoff within his party would come to an end then.