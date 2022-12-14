Migrants released by CBP out on the street in El Paso

A family of migrants is dropped off at a local shelter run by the Annunciation House by a transport contractor for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency in downtown El Paso, Texas,Tuesday. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

 IVAN PIERRE AGUIRRE

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- Many of the hundreds of migrants who crossed the Rio Grande from Ciudad Juarez into El Paso, Texas, this week were part of a group kidnapped in Mexico as they made their way to the United States, according to nine migrants interviewed by Reuters.

Testimony from the nine migrants suggests there were multiple kidnappings across several days in the northern state of Durango, with people taken to at least two main locations and held against their will while ransoms were demanded.