A still image from video said to show drone attack on Kremlin

A still image taken from video shows a flying object exploding in an intense burst of light near the dome of the Kremlin Senate building during a drone attack in Moscow in this image taken from video obtained by Reuters on Thursday.

 OSTOROZHNO NOVOSTI/VIA REUTERS

KYIV -- Russia said on Thursday that the United States was behind an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin aiming to kill President Vladimir Putin, and air raid sirens sounded again in Kyiv as darkness fell following attacks the previous night.

Reuters witnesses heard gunfire and repeated heavier explosions near the center of Kyiv. Residents who made their way to air raid shelters told Reuters they saw drones in the air.