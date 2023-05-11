FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Elon Musk photo and Twitter logo

The Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through a magnifier in this illustration taken Oct. 27, 2022.

 DADO RUVIC/REUTERS/ILLUSTRATION

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday that he has found a new chief executive for the social media platform without naming his replacement.

"Excited to announce that I've a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!," Musk said in a tweet.