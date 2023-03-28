Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Officer Michael Collazo points his weapon at the mass shooting suspect in The Covenenant School

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- The 28-year-old former student who killed three children and three adults at a Christian grade school in Nashville on Monday was under a doctor's care for an "emotional disorder" and had purchased seven guns ahead of the shooting, the city's police chief said on Tuesday.

New details about Audrey Elizabeth Hale emerged hours after police released harrowing video showing officers storming the Covenant School and conducting a room-to-room search before confronting and fatally shooting the assailant.