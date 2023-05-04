North Carolina’s Republican-controlled legislature on Thursday passed a bill limiting most abortions to the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, a sharp drop from the state’s current limit of 20 weeks’ gestation.
The state Senate approved the bill 29-20 along party lines, a day after the state House of Representatives passed it in a similar party-line vote.
The measure now heads to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who has vowed to veto it. But Republicans have a supermajority in both chambers, thanks to a formerly Democratic lawmaker who switched parties in April, and can override Cooper’s veto if all Republicans support it.
If the bill becomes law, it would hinder women who have been traveling to North Carolina for abortions from nearby conservative Southern states that banned or strictly limited the procedure after the U.S. Supreme Court last year overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling establishing federal abortion rights.
Democrats and abortion rights supporters slammed the bill’s Republican backers for bringing it to a vote in the House less than 24 hours after introducing it late Tuesday night, precluding the lengthier analysis and debate that would usually happen around such legislation.
WASHINGTON - A Chinese invasion of Taiwan could potentially halt production by the world's largest advanced semiconductor chip maker, wiping out up to $1 trillion per year from the global economy per year in the first few years, the top U.S. intelligence official said on Thursday.
British pop superstar Ed Sheeran’s 2014 hit “Thinking Out Loud” did not unlawfully copy from Marvin Gaye’s classic 1973 song “Let’s Get It On,” a jury in Manhattan federal court decided on Thursday in a closely watched copyright lawsuit. The jury determined that heirs of “Let’s Get It On” so…
ATLANTA — A former Coast Guardsman accused of killing a woman and wounding four others in a shooting in an Atlanta medical building waived his right on Thursday to appear at a court hearing during which a judge denied bail for him.