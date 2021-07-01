Officials said search-and-rescue efforts at the site of the condominium collapse in Surfside, Fla., paused just after 2 a.m. Thursday because of “structural concerns” about the standing portion of Champlain Towers South.
The pause is ongoing, and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said authorities are doing “everything we can to ensure that the safety of our first responders is paramount and to continue our search-and-rescue operation as soon as it’s safe to do so.”
It has been a week since the condo building partly collapsed, a disaster that has left at least 18 residents dead and 145 still missing. Officials reported no new confirmed victims since their last briefing.
Also Thursday, President Joe Biden said he intends to have the federal government pay for 100% of the costs incurred by the state and the county in response to the Surfside condo collapse now and going forward.
“There’s going to be a lot of pain and suffering and even need for psychological help in the days and months that follow, so we’re not going anywhere,” Biden said on his visit to the site. “Tell me what you need.”
Levine Cava praised the “incredible collaboration” between the federal, state and local governments in the response to this “unprecedented, devastating disaster unlike anything anyone’s ever seen.”
Biden turned to Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and put his hand on the governor’s wrist as he also commended how well everyone has come together in the face of this tragedy.
DeSantis thanked Biden and said, “You’ve recognized the severity of this tragedy from day one, and you’ve been very supportive.”
DeSantis noted that there have been no bureaucratic barriers to getting the help needed, and Biden said, “I promise there will be none.”
As DeSantis spoke about some of the victims — an elderly matriarch, young children, a newlywed couple — Biden kept his eyes downcast, his hands folded in front of his face as if in prayer.
Biden was joined by his wife, Jill Biden, in Florida, and was to meet with first responders, local officials and families affected by the catastrophe.
As authorities work with structural engineers to determine how to safely resume search-and-rescue operations at the site, they are also keeping an eye on another potentially complicating factor: Tropical Storm Elsa.
The storm formed Thursday in the Atlantic Ocean and is projected to head toward the Caribbean, though the National Weather Service states that it is “still way too early to determine what impacts, if any, are expected for South Florida.”
Nonetheless, DeSantis said at a news conference Thursday that the state’s meteorological team is actively monitoring the storm and that the emergency management team is developing contingency plans for tropical weather, “including identifying alternate work facilities.”
Rescue operations at the site were halted early Thursday after engineers detected concerns related to a hanging column and movement in concrete floor slabs at the remaining structure.
Crews have been contending with seasonal thunderstorms and gusty winds throughout the rescue efforts.
Also, the National Institute of Standards and Technology will open a full investigation of the building collapse. The NIST previously established teams to probe the collapse of the twin towers in New York in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and a tornado in Joplin, Mo., in 2011.