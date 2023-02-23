People visit graves of their relatives at a military cemetary in Lviv

Ukraine honored its dead and vowed to keep fighting on Friday while Russia told the world to accept "the realities" of its war but faced new Western sanctions on the invasion's anniversary.

At a ceremony in Kyiv's St. Sophia Square, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky bestowed medals on soldiers and the mother of one killed. He fought back tears at the national anthem.