The reality show star and DJ married Cater Reum in a ceremony at a private estate in Los Angeles on Thursday, according to People.
On Friday morning, the heiress to the Hilton hotel fortune, shared her first photo as a married woman.
“My forever begins today,” Hilton wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of herself in a wedding dress, adding the hashtags #JustMarried and #ForeverHiltonReum.
Hilton, 40, first gained international fame after starring in the reality television show “The Simple Life” with Nicole Richie from 2003 to 2007. Since then, she went from being a fixture in the Los Angeles party scene to a prominent activist for youth in congregate care.
Earlier this year, she announced her engagement to Reum, a 40-year-old venture capitalist. The two met through mutual friends and started dating in November 2019.
“We just had this incredible chemistry,” she told People last year. “We had our first date and haven’t spent a night apart since. It’s pretty amazing.”
In August, Hilton appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and talked about the “very stressful” process of planning their wedding — though she insisted that she was “not a bridezilla at all.”
The couple’s “fairytale wedding” and festivities will be featured in her new 13-part docuseries, “Paris in Love,” which is currently streaming on NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock.
According to People, the ceremony was attended by family and a list of famous friends, including Kim Kardashian West, Kyle Richards and Paula Abdul.