Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, left, is greeted by Pat Robertson at a campaign event at Regents University in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Feb. 24, 2016.

Pat Robertson, the televangelist who helped turn Christian conservatives into a potent force in U.S. politics, died at age 93 at his Virginia home, the Christian Broadcasting Network said in a statement on Thursday.

Robertson founded the network in 1960 and hosted the flagship program “The 700 Club” for decades, offering prayers and political commentary. In 1980, the show helped galvanize support among Christian conservatives for Republican Ronald Reagan’s successful campaign for president.

