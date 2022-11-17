Pelosi stepping down from leadership

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announces that she will remain in Congress but will not run for re-election to House leadership.

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

WASHINGTON -- Nancy Pelosi is stepping down from her historic leadership position in the House of Representatives. 

The only woman to serve as Speaker of the House, Pelosi showed an ability to pass major legislation, unite fractious fellow Democrats and challenge some of the world's most powerful men.