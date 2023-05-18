FILE PHOTO: Ukraine receives shipment of U.S. military aid at Boryspil airport

Military aid, delivered as part of the United States' security assistance to Ukraine, is unloaded from a plane at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv on Feb. 13, 2022.

 SERHIY TAKHMAZOV/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - The Pentagon overvalued U.S. equipment it sent to Ukraine by around $3 billion, a Senate aide and a defense official said on Thursday, an error that opens up the possibility of more weapons being sent to Kyiv for its defense against Russian forces.

The error was the result assigning a higher than warranted value on weaponry that was taken from U.S. stocks and then shipped to Ukraine, two senior defense officials said on Thursday.