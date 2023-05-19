Detention hearing for Air National Guard member Teixeira in Worcester

Dennis Conlon of Hudson, Mass., leaves a detention hearing Thursday at the federal courthouse in Worcester for Jack Teixeira, a member of the U.S. Air National Guard who is facing criminal charges for allegedly leaking top-secret military intelligence records online.

 REBA SALDANHA/reuters

WORCESTER, Mass. — A judge on Friday ordered the Air National Guardsman accused of leaking military secrets to remain in jail as he awaits trial on charges he violated the Espionage Act.

Magistrate Judge David Hennessy made the decision after lawyers for Jack Douglas Teixeira, 21, asked for him to be released to house arrest pending trial.