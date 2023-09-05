The prosecution in Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial on Tuesday urged state senators to convict the Republican on corruption-related charges and remove him for exploiting the power of his office for his own personal benefit.

Paxton entered pleas of not guilty as an impeachment trial spearheaded by his fellow Republicans got underway. After senators voted down his pretrial motions to dismiss the charges, Paxton rose on the Senate floor to hear the 16 articles of impeachment he faces in the trial, but did not speak.