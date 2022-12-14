WASHINGTON -- The Senate could give final approval by Thursday to a one-week extension of federal government funding before the midnight Friday deadline, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday.
"The House is set to act on a one-week CR as soon as tonight and when that bill comes to the Senate we should be ready to act quickly, as soon as tomorrow if we can," Schumer said, referring to the "continuing resolution" stop-gap funding bill.
The House of Representatives was scheduled to hold a first procedural vote Wednesday on the one-week funding bill, which would clear the way for debate and a vote on passage.
House Republican leaders have encouraged their rank-and-file members to vote against the bill in a protest of what they call "trillions" of dollars of "wasteful spending that has fueled inflation and driven up our debt." If they vote in lock-step against it, Democrats could still have enough votes for passage.
International visitors boosted spending in the world's most-visited cities this past year and were one of the key contributors to driving their recovery, according to the Top 100 City Destinations Index 2022, a report released on Tuesday, from independent market research firm Euromonitor Int…
Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, was a prolific political donor, pumping about $40 million this cycle alone into campaign committees and other groups, mostly aligned with Democrats, federal records show.
WASHINGTON -- The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point on Wednesday and projected at least an additional 75 basis points of increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023 as well as a rise in unemployment and a near stalling of economic growth.
Germany is set to receive the first batch of its F-35 fighter jets in 2026, though the initial eight units will remain stationed in the U.S. for training purposes, creating a tight schedule to build up more advanced air-defense capabilities before the aging Tornado models are retired in 2030.
Keene State College recently received accreditation for its educator preparation programs from the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation, the state Department of Education announced Wednesday.