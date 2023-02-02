FILE PHOTO: Gun control advocates protest against gun violence during rally in Washington

Demonstrators hold signs at "March for Our Lives", one of a series of nationwide protests against gun violence, in Washington on June 11, 2022. 

 REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/File Photo

WASHINGTON - A group of Senate Democrats will introduce legislation on Thursday directing the Federal Trade Commission to create rules banning the marketing of firearms to children, including the JR-15, which has become a target of gun control advocates.

The planned legislation comes roughly a week after Democrats publicly called on the FTC to probe the marketing techniques of gun manufacturer Wee 1 Tactical, maker of the JR-15 .22 Long Rifle. The similarly named AR-15-style rifle has been used in a number of high-profile deadly shootings in the United States in recent years.