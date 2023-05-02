Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on "Supreme Court Ethics Reform" on Capitol Hill in Washington

Former Attorney General Michael Mukasey testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on "Supreme Court Ethics Reform" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 2, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

WASHINGTON -- A Democratic-led Senate panel on Tuesday explored the possibility of pursuing legislation to impose ethics standards on the Supreme Court amid revelations about luxury trips and real estate transactions by conservative justices, but the panel's Republican members voiced stern opposition.

"The highest court in the land should not have the lowest ethical standards," said Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, who asserted at a hearing that the court's failure to fix the problem on its own means Congress must do it instead. "That reality is driving a crisis in public confidence in the Supreme Court. The status quo must change."