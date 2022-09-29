Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) attends a press conference

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) attends a press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 28, 2022.  

 MARY F. CALVERT/REUTERS

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed a bill to fund federal government activities through Dec. 16, as Congress moved to stave off a partial government shutdown at midnight on Friday, when the new fiscal year begins.

The 72-25 vote sent the stopgap funding bill on to the House of Representatives, which is expected to act before the deadline to keep open federal agencies that otherwise would be forced to shut down on Saturday.